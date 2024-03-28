Shania Twain is saying “let’s go girls” now that the countdown to her third Las Vegas residency is underway.

“I’ve had ups and downs in [my] career, but the fans have stuck by me and I believed in myself,” Twain, 58, exclusively said of her evolution in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “I never take anything for granted.”

Twain is aware that her career “second wave,” which began in 2022 with her Coachella performance alongside Harry Styles, wouldn’t be possible without her fans.

She has repaid her listeners by releasing her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, and returning to Las Vegas in May for her third residency, called Come on Over.

“I am so excited about the upcoming residency; I was really able to come up with some new fun ideas while touring,” Twain teased to Us. “I just want to throw a huge party and get everyone dancing together.”

The country singer’s return to music isn’t the only hurdle she’s conquered. Twain has faced several health issues over the years, including battling Lyme disease since 2003.

“There was a long time I thought I would never sing again,” she shared on the U.K.’s Loose Women in August 2020. “It took years to get to the bottom of what was affecting my voice, and I would say probably a good seven years before a doctor was able to find out that it was nerve damage to my vocal cords directly caused by Lyme disease, and I was just out horseback riding in the forest when I got bit by a tick, a Lyme tick.”

As she navigated her recovery, Twain was thrown a curveball when she learned her husband of nearly 14 years, Robert “Mutt” Lange, cheated on her with her close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

The musician, who divorced Lange in 2008, told Us that the betrayal was a “very low period in my life,” but she’s since bounced back.

Twain married Frédéric Thiébaud in 2011 after bonding over their exes’ affair. Frédéric is Marie-Anne’s ex-husband.

Over the past decade, Twain has focused on raising her and Lange’s son, Eja, now 22, as well as a full musical comeback.

She began by releasing two albums — Now in 2017 and Queen of Me in 2023 — after taking a break from recording in 2002. Twain then announced that she’s returning to Sin City after previously headlining Vegas residencies from 2012 to 2014 and from 2019 to 2020.

“It is a very special time for me,” Twain said on CBS Mornings in August 2023. “I am happier than ever to be on stage. I am just loving life, loving sharing my new music and … just feeling really happy and I am hoping to just get up there and bring some inspiration, more positivity.”

Twain’s Come on Over residency begins on Friday, May 10, and will run through Sunday, May 26. She will return for more shows at the end of August through early September. The residency will continue in late November through December 14.

“The audience can expect all the hits with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too,” Twain said in an August 2023 press release. “I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than Vegas so I hope you all join me!”

Watch the exclusive video above to learn more about the next phase of Twain’s epic career — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.