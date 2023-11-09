Several of Shania Twain’s Queen of Me Tour crew members have been hospitalized following a tour bus crash in Canada.

“One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain – Queen of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon,” Maverick Management, Twain’s management company, told multiple outlets in a statement on Wednesday, November 8. “Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather. Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.”

Twain, 58, was not involved in the crash. “We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support,” Maverick’s statement continued. “We ask for patience as we look after our touring family.”

The accident occurred one day after Twain performed at the Canada Life Center in Winnipeg on Tuesday, November 7. According to her tour’s website, the country star is still expected to perform her latest show in Saskatoon on Thursday, November 9.

Twain’s latest tour has been on the road across the U.S., Europe and Canada since April. She will wrap up her tour with three more Canada stops in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver before beginning her third Las Vegas residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 10, 2024.

“It is a very special time for me,” Twain told CBS Mornings in August while announcing her new residency, titled Come on Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! “I am happier than ever to be on stage. I am just loving life, loving sharing my new music and … just feeling really happy, and I am hoping to just get up there and bring some inspiration, more positivity.”

She added: “All the hits will be on the show and hopefully we will just have a lot of fun together.” Her previous residencies ran from 2012 to 2014 and from 2019 to 2020.

In addition to performing her hits all over the world, Twain has been candid with fans about her struggle with Lyme disease. She contracted the illness in 2003 after being bit by a tick while horseback riding. “There was a long time I thought I would never sing again,” she said in an August 2020 interview with ITV’s Loose Women, noting that it took “several years” for doctors to determine what was affecting her voice.

In her 2022 Netflix documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, the “Any Man of Mine” singer discussed the impact the disease had on her career. “My symptoms were quite scary because before I was diagnosed, I was on stage very dizzy,” she stated. “I was losing my balance. I was afraid I was gonna fall off the stage, and the stage is quite high.”

Earlier this year, Twain expressed her desire to “connect” with fellow Las Vegas icon, Celine Dion, about dealing with health issues in the public eye. Dion, 55, revealed in 2022 that she was diagnosed with a “rare condition” of stiff-person syndrome, which affects motor function and causes muscle spasms.

“I think it’s gotta be so difficult, and I know — only speaking from my experience — how horrifying it is to think that something is preventing you from singing, or interfering with that joy in your life,” Twain told Billboard in August. “So, I just pray that she is able to overcome it, and she will be up there [on stage] singing for us all again.”