Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter have committed a Housewives sin: wearing the same look.

Both reality stars recently made appearances on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen rocking a leather miniskirt that featured a black lace hem. Beador, 59, donned the piece on the Wednesday, August 2, episode and Kirschenheiter, 39, sported the garment during a July visit.

Because Kirschenheiter technically wore the skirt first, she accused Beador of copying her style. “Glad to see another happy customer shopping my LTK links!!” Kirschenheiter wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 3, alongside side-by-side pics of herself and Beador in the outfit. “Check out my LTK to see what Shannon will be wearing next! #immatationisthegreatestformofflattery.”

Kirschenheiter was referring to her online storefront that allows fans to shop for ensembles she’s worn. Beador quickly responded, claiming to have worn the skirt better.

“@ginakirschenheiter, I’m not going to take it anymore. No one noticed you wearing that skirt on #WWHL (including myself),” Beador captioned a photo of herself from Wednesday’s visit on the late night show. “But people noticed when I wore it. #59 #whoworeitbetter #imitationNOTimmatation.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars haven’t been on the best terms since Kirschenheiter threw shade at Beador during a July 20 episode of the “Viall Files” podcast.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I trust Emily [Simpson] the most and I trust Shannon [Beador] the least, 100 percent,” Kirschenheiter said of her costars. “She has never been someone I could trust or been particularly kind to me. It just is what it is.”

Gina also name-dropped Shannon as the RHOC star who is the most likely to “spoil” a celebrity’s wedding announcement before “first look” photos were released in magazines like Vogue or Vanity Fair. “She would do it by, like, real accident butt dial, I swear,” Gina theorized, agreeing with host Nick Viall that it would be out of “clumsiness” rather than “selfishness” before calling Shannon the most selfish cast member. “But she’s not technology savvy!”

“She would be the one to get the pictures from someone else’s wedding that she wasn’t even at and be able to post them,” Gina claimed. “Like, she’s a stealthy [woman].”

Kirschenheiter previously opened up about her strained relationship with Beador during a June 28 interview with Access Hollywood, saying, “I have boundaries, and Shannon crossed some boundaries with me this season — and although we tried to work through them and we still do, I’m still upset.”

Season 17 of RHOC premiered on June 7. In addition to Beador and Kirschenheiter, the cast includes Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti and Tamra Judge. Taylor Armstrong — who previously appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — has also joined the cast.