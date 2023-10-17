Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran: What’s In My Bag?

Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran has everything she needs for business — and beauty — in her Fendi bag, which she opened up exclusively for Us Weekly.

“I paid way too much for this designer bag,” she told Us, showcasing her Fendi Whipstitch Peekaboo Bag (which retails for $5,900) to share her secrets for success. “I didn’t know it was going to become so popular. It’s about three years old, but I wear the heck out of it.”

The entrepreneur — who is currently starring on her 15th season of Shark Tank on ABC — candidly shared the must-have items that she hides in her handbag, from Trader Joe’s seasoning to tarot cards.

“I have everything,” Corcoran said. “Except a handsome guy in here that could pop out and keep me company.”

Watch the video above and keep scrolling to learn what Corcoran keeps in her bag to survive a day in NYC:

Trader Joe’s Everything But The Bagel Seasoning

“What is great about this is I put it on eggs to steak when I go to hotels,” she told Us. “It makes everything taste great.”

Post-its

“I love Post-its. I use them for everything,” Corcoran explained. “I planned my whole business with Post-its.”

Tarot Cards

Corcoran pulled out a Death card and a Misery card before settling on the more upbeat Opportunity tarot card. “I read people’s cards because they want to hear about themselves,” she said, noting that she’s been doing “extremely accurate” readings for nearly 35 years. “If I tell them everything about themselves, they love me to death and I’ve made myself a new friend.”

S.O.S. Bag

“It has everything in it that I need for an emergency,” Corcoran said. The small clutch contains “emergency” items such as the TikTok-inspired L’Oreal Telescopic mascara, eye drops, Tom Ford Casablanca lipstick that “goes with everything,” Maybelline Instant Age Eraser for dark circles, Wolford stockings, beauty lift tape, Throat Coat tea and La Mer moisturizing cream.

Phone Case and Wallet

For local trips, Corcoran takes her Kique crossbody phone case and wallet with her credit cards and a $10 bill. “All you really need is $10 to get through a day in New York,” she said.

She also keeps a Fire Island ferry ticket on her in case she needs a last-minute getaway. “Whether I escape [to Fire Island] or not, it’s not important,” she revealed. “But seeing it in here when I go in for my $10 bill makes me so happy — it’s like I could escape whenever I want.”

Fendi Bag Raincoat

A designer bag needs its own raincoat, which is luckily included in the “very expensive” price. “If it rains — notice my bag is in great shape — I put a raincoat on it,” Corcoran said.

La Roche-Posay Sunscreen

“It’s the best one because it sinks into your skin,” the business mogul explained. “I just put it on, it doesn’t ruin my makeup, that’s why I like it.”

Tic-Tac Breath Mints

“You know what that’s for,” Corcoran joked. “Not to kiss people, but to just have fresh breath!”