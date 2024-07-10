Sharon Stone Ditches Her Bikini Top for Poolside Painting Session

Sharon Stone stripped down in her studio for a summer painting session.

The actress, 66, shared a candid moment with fans on Instagram on Tuesday, July 9, of her painting topless. Stone posed with her back to the camera, finger painting in her at-home studio. She dragged bright, bold colors across the canvas, creating another installment in her growing body of work.

Showing off her figure and fresh golden tan, Stone wore a turquoise cheeky string bikini bottom with ties on either side. She paired the near-nude look with a chunky gold necklace and mini gold hoops.

“Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting,” Stone captioned the photo.

Fans reacted in the comment section, with one user commenting “goddess behavior.” “Hot girl summer in full effect,” another said.

Stone is no stranger to showing a little skin. Though hailed as a fashion icon, some of her most memorable looks don’t include much clothing at all. Just last summer Stone shared a cheeky mirror selfie on Instagram. Posing in a green leopard print bikini, Stone captioned the photo “ready for summer.”

The actress turned painter discovered her passion for visual art in the years since her 2001 health scare. Stone, who suffered a stroke in 2001, began painting during the COVID pandemic to cope with mental health struggles throughout her 7 year recovery.

“When it first happened, I didn’t want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you’re out. Something went wrong with me — I’ve been out for 20 years,” said Stone.“So much was taken from me. I lost custody of my child, I lost my career and was not able to work, I was going through a divorce and being put through the ringer, I lost so much, and I could have allowed that to define me. But you have to stand up and say, OK, that happened, and now what? What am I made of?’”

“I painted and painted and painted, and I re-found myself. I re-found my heart. I re-found my center,” she told the Art Newspaper in March 2023.