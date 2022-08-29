Sharon Stone is looking good! The actress bid farewell to summer with a sexy bikini photo.

The Casino star, 64, shared a mirror selfie via Instagram on Sunday, August 28, which showed her rocking a patterned swimsuit. The racy two-piece featured a vibrant colorway and purple string straps. “Why do I always get in shape when summers [sic] over?” Stone joked in the caption.

The Pennsylvania native’s comments section has since been filled with praise from her followers and famous friends. “You are just hot,” Lisa Rinna wrote. Paulina Porizkova commented: “Lady, you’re always in shape to slay.” Sam Smith left several red heart emojis.

This wouldn’t be the first time Stone embraced her curves.

In July, the movie star went topless for a backyard swim. “Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day,” she captioned the Instagram shot, which showed her sporting nothing but animal print bikini bottoms. “ICON,” Whitney Cummings commented. Porizkova, 57, also gushed over the risky pic, writing: “And like a goddess, she laughs at the mortals.”

Through the years, Stone has been hailed as a fashion inspiration due to her dramatic red carpet looks and outstanding on-camera wardrobe. Her most memorable fashion moments are perhaps the eye-catching ensembles she wore in the 1992 thriller Basic Instinct.

Stone opened up about the clothes from the film in an essay for InStyle published in February, revealing she kept every outfit after production wrapped.

“People thought I was crazy, but the truth is I wasn’t getting paid much compared to my male costar,” the actress, who starred alongside Michael Douglas in the Oscar-nominated movie, explained. “I made $500,000. Michael made $14 million. So, keeping my costumes was a really smart thing to do.”

The Beauty of Living Twice author shared that a handful of the items came from fashion houses like Hermes, while other looks were custom made. However, the most standout look — the timeless white dress from the interrogation room scene — was a piece Stone designed herself.

“I remember asking the director, Paul Verhoeven, what he wanted me to wear for it. He jokingly said, ‘I don’t care if you wear a turtleneck and your hair in a bun.’ So, I said, ‘Good, because that’s what I was thinking,’” she recalled. “We decided go for all white because my character had a very Hitchcockian vibe.”

Stone worked with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick to execute the now-famous ensemble. “Ellen designed the dress so that I could sit like a man if he was being interrogated. It gave me the ability to move my arms and legs, take up space and exercise control over a room full of men,” Stone added.