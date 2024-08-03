Simone Biles treated herself for her birthday back in March by getting her first Botox injections.

“For my 27th birthday, I got Botox — baby Botox — just right here in my T-Zone,” Biles, 27, said in a Friday, August 2, TikTok video, pointing at her forehead. “I did not like it, so I haven’t got it again.”

She continued, “It’s because I would be, like, standing at practice and then my eyebrow would slowly be going up. [One of my teammates] would be like, ‘Simone, your eyebrow’s going up again.’ I was like, ‘I feel it and I couldn’t get it back down.’”

Biles’ eyebrow would eventually “go back down” 20 seconds later.

“It would [keep] randomly [doing] that … and so, now I can do all the facials,” Biles explained. “Not doing that again.”

Biles is able to utilize her full facials at the 2024 Paris Olympics, already earning three gold medals. Biles and the rest of her American women’s gymnastics peers took the top placement in the team event. Biles also received gold in the All-Around. On Saturday, August 3, she came out on top of the vault event. Biles has event finals for beam and floor exercises later this weekend.

“3rd times the charm 🖤,” Biles gushed via Instagram on Friday. “Can’t believe I did it, AGAIN . I’m truly speechless. Olympic All Around champion!!!!!!!!!”

As she continues competing, Biles has made it clear she’s not listening to fans criticizing her beauty look at the meets.

“Don’t come for me about my hair,” she wrote via Instagram Story late last month, referring to her bun. “IT WAS DONE but [the] bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,0000 degrees. Oh & a 45 min ride. Gonna hold your hand when I say this 💋 Next time you wanna comment on a black girl’s hair. JUST DON’T.”