Just like her, Simone Biles’ jewelry collection is the G.O.A.T.

Biles, 27, showed off a goat pendant while posing for photos after winning a gold medal for her performance in the all-around competition during the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 1. The charm, designed by Janet Heller Fine Jewelry, features 546 diamonds on the animal’s body, silver textured horns and a dainty beard. The goat was set on a silver chain.

Biles, who has been given the moniker of the G.O.A.T (a.k.a greatest of all time) for breaking records with her skills, paired the necklace with a navy blue crystal embellished jacket over her glittery Team USA leotard and dainty diamond earrings.

For glam, Biles sported a full face of makeup including soft eyeshadow, long lashes, rosy cheeks and glossy lips. She braided her roots and pulled her tresses back into a messy bun that was tied together with a scrunchie.

Biles posed next to teammate Suni Lee, who scored a bronze medal in the all-arounds.

Biles and Lee, 21, also took home the gold medal for the women’s gymnastics team competition, along with fellow teammates Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles on Tuesday, July 30. The medal marked the team’s first trophy during the Paris games and made Biles the most decorated American Olympic gymnast.

Biles’ goat necklace isn’t the only piece she commissioned from Janet Heller Fine Jewelry. She also purchased a gold Olympic rings necklace adorned with diamonds.

Biles showed off the piece last month via X. She paired the necklace with an “Owens” pendant, honoring her husband, Jonathan Owens, a black beret hat and a white zip-up jacket.

Her makeup featured filled-in eyebrows, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, wispy eyelashes and glossy lips. Her hair was down and styled in soft curls.

“Bonjour 💋,” she captioned the post.