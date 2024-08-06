Simone Biles wasted no time getting her hair done after finishing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Biles, 27, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 6, to show off a fresh hairstyle one day after concluding the gymnastics finals on Monday, August 5. Biles beamed in the snap, showing off her thick hair, which was parted down the middle and styled in soft curls. For glam, Biles donned filled-in eyebrows, extra-long lashes, rosy cheeks and glossy lips.

Biles teamed her look with a white scoop neck tank top, a diamond choker and silver hoop earrings.

“💇🏾‍♀️,” she captioned the post, tagging her longtime hairstylist, Brenton Diallo.

Diallo later reposted Biles’ selfie via Instagram on Tuesday.

“What A Magical Morning! Reuniting With The GOAT!” he captioned the post. “My Sis From Another Miss The Gorgeous and Incredibly Gifted @simonebiles ILY BB What An Honor It Is To Do Your Hair. We Go Back Now 8 Years Now And I Couldn’t Be More Honored To Come Slay Your Hair When You’re On Top Of The World.” He continued, “Ps 8 Years Woof We GROWN Grown haha ❤️ YOU!”

Biles and more celebrity friends praised Diallo’s hairstyling skills in the comments section.

“Gold medal stylist babyyyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️🥇🥇🥇,” Biles wrote. Gigi Hadid added, “Gold all around !!” as former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams commented, “Yayyy! Très Magnifique!! ♥️♥️.”

During the Olympics, Biles scored gold medals for her performance in the Women’s Artistic Individual All-Around, Women’s Artistic Team All-Around and Women’s Vault competitions. She also took home the silver medal for the Women’s floor event.

Biles made headlines multiple times during the Olympics — for her stellar moves, becoming the most decorated American gymnast and falling off the beam on Monday.

Biles swiftly brushed off the mistake and hopped back on the beam, finishing with a score of 13.100.