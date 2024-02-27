Simone Biles is enjoying a well-earned — and stylish — vacation in Hawaii with her husband Jonathan Owens.

The 26-year-old Olympic medalist took to Instagram on Monday, February 26, to post a carousel of photos featuring her western-inspired beach attire.

In the photos, Biles perched on the top edge of a wooden seat wearing a yellow string bikini and holding a cowboy hat in front of her face.

In the caption, Biles included the lyrics to Beyoncé’s new single “Texas Hold ‘Em,” writing, “this ain’t Texas” 🎶🌸💛,” making it known that she drew style inspiration from the singer’s latest venture into country music.

Later that same day, the gymnast posted another carousel of photos from her vacation featuring a group of her friends and Owens, 28, posing in front of the ocean.

Biles wore a strapless red and orange ruffle dress, which she paired with nude wedge heels and a matching clutch purse. She topped the look off with a white lei and a pink flower in her hair.

Owens, for his part, teamed a pair of black shorts with a pink, white and black Hawaiin shirt and black low top sneakers. He coordinated with his wife by wearing a white lei on top.

Biles captioned the post: “weddings >>>>,” hinting that the group was in Hawaii to attend a friend’s nuptials.

Biles and Owens, who began dating in 2020 and tied the knot in 2023, are a power couple in the sports world. Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the world (she has earned 7 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals). Owens is a football safety for the Green Bay Packers, and has been an NFL player since 2018.

In December 2023, Owens created controversy after stating that he is “the catch” in his relationship with the Olympic gold medalist.

“I always say that the men are the catch,” Owens said on a December 19 episode of “The Pivot” podcast. “She did [pull me], though, because I was fighting it. … At the time, I was afraid to commit. I was like, ‘This is my third year [in the NFL], I’m trying … it’s kind of early, but, you know, it happens when you least expect it.”