Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens traded in gymnastics and football for a night out at an NBA game.

The couple stepped out to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Monday, January 29. Biles, 26, seemingly showed her support for the Rockets through her outfit colors as she sported a matching red top and pants and a black blazer. The gymnast completed her look with several pieces of silver jewelry, including a monogram necklace featuring Owens’ last name.

Owens, 28, also rocked a monogram necklace featuring his initials along with a silver chain. The NFL safety complemented his brown T-shirt and paint-splattered jeans with silver chained bracelets and a large watch.

The couple gave fans a glimpse into their night out via their Instagram Stories, each sharing pics and videos of their up-close seats. “Oh he tried to take off,” Owens captioned a clip of a Rockets player stealing the ball from their opponent. The Rockets ultimately beat the Lakers with a score of 135 to 119.

Related: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Relationship Timeline Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a match made in world-class athlete heaven. The Olympic gold medalist and the NFL player, who was then a Houston Texans safety, met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of […]

The pair’s date night comes one week after Biles congratulated Owens on the end of his 2024 NFL season with the Green Bay Packers. The team was beaten by the San Francisco 49ers, who will play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super LVIII next month, during a playoff game on January 21.

“What a season 💚,” Biles captioned an Instagram Story video of her Owens hugging and kissing on the field after the game.

One month prior, the duo’s relationship made headlines after Owens stated he thought he was the “catch” in their relationship during a joint interview on “The Pivot” podcast. “I always say that the men are the catch,” he stated. “She did [pull me], though, because I was fighting it. … At the time, I was afraid to commit. I was like, ‘This is my third year [in the NFL], I’m trying … it’s kind of early, but, you know, it happens when you least expect it.’”

His comments sparked a large internet debate, with many fans accusing Owens of belittling Biles’ athletic accomplishments. “Watching Simone Biles’ husband sabotage her in public just a few months out from the 2024 Summer Olympics is a horrible thing to see,” one fan wrote via X in December 2023. “I want all the folks to know that even if you [don’t] not ‘like’ Simone Biles no one deserves to be treated like that.”

Related: Simone Biles Through the Years: From Gymnastics GOAT to Blushing Bride Simone Biles is small in stature — just 4-foot-8 — but her reputation looms large. The Texas native started taking gymnastics classes at age 6 and and earned an invite to the junior national team camp by 14. She had several world championship gold medals before she made her Olympics debut in Rio de Janeiro […]

Others noted that they had not heard of Owens prior to his relationship with Biles, with another fan tweeting, “I only know him as Simone Biles’ husband. Don’t ask me nothin’ else.”

Owens followed up the backlash by sharing that he and Biles were “unbothered” by the internet response. “Just know we locked in over here 🤞🏽,” he captioned an Instagram of him and Biles dancing at their wedding.

He also praised Biles for being named the Associated Press’ Female Athlete of the Year. “You never cease to amaze me ❤️❤️,” he wrote via his Instagram Story last month. “You deserve it baby!!!!! So proud of you 👏.”

Biles, for her part, seemingly shaded critics via X, captioning a meme photo of a child scratching their head, “Are y’all done yet?”

She also gushed about Owens earlier this month, telling Vanity Fair that their wedding “topped” winning gold at her first-ever Olympics in 2016. “It was the greatest feeling ever,” she said of her nuptials.