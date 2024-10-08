Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Joscelyn Roberson are the cutest cowgirls in town.

The gymnasts are taking a sartorial page from Beyoncé’s Cowgirl Carter album playbook – and just in time for Halloween — as the moment served as the ultimate group costume inspiration (Bey’s latex chaps not required).

Biles, 27, showed off her Western-inspired ensemble via Instagram on Monday, October 7, alongside Chiles, 23, and Roberson, 18. Biles, for her part, slayed in a red bandana crop top trimmed with white fringe and crystal embellishments. She teamed the midriff-baring corset with Daisy Dukes, a glitter-flecked silver belt and a sequined ten-gallon hat to match.

Biles’ glam would have looked right at home on the Grammys red carpet, with long lash extensions, strategic sweeps of highlighter and fresh rosy cheeks. Her hair was sleek, straight and extended well past her shoulders — just a few feet shy of Beyoncé’s knee-grazing tresses, as depicted in her promo art for Cowboy Carter.

Chiles, meanwhile, opted for a blue denim bustier with the same white tassel details seen on Biles. They twinned in matching cutoffs with coordinating bedazzled belts. She made the look her own with cascading soft curls and extra-long pink nails.

Roberson twinned with Chiles in the exact same look, suggesting Biles is the “Queen Bey” of this band of cowgirls.

“Come take it to the floor now, woooo,” Biles captioned the post, referencing lyrics from Beyoncé’s hit, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” from her Cowboy Carter album.

The trio’s outfits come during their Gold Over America Tour, where the gymnasts show off their skills in a pop concert–style performance.

This isn’t the first western-inspired look Biles has shown off. In February, she put a spin on coastal cowgirl while vacationing with husband Johnathan Owens in Hawaii.

At the time, she lounged on the beach in a vibrant bikini featuring a halter triangle top with a sparkly heart pendant dangling from her strap and matching ribbed bottoms featuring flirty bow straps. The pièce de résistance was a straw cowgirl hat, which she tipped over her face.

“This ain’t Texas” 🎶🌸💛,” she captioned the post, again quoting Beyoncé’s lyrics.

Back in July, Biles reacted to Beyoncé’s Team USA intro for the 2024 Olympics. She posted the clip to her Instagram Story alongside red, white and blue heart emojis.

In the video, Beyoncé, 43, wore a crystal-embellished cowgirl hat featuring red-and-white stripes with stars while dancing alongside USA team members, including Biles, Katie Ledecky, Tara Davis-Woodhall and more. She paired the accessory with a USA leotard and high-glam cowgirl boots for the ultimate all-American finish.