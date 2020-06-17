Calling all gamers and beauty lovers! MAC Cosmetics has joined forces with The Sims 4 so that your video game character can now rock makeup products inspired by the beloved beauty brand.

MAC Cosmetics Director of Makeup Artistry Romero Jennings is the mastermind behind the game’s fun — and inclusive — new upgrade. He designed a variety of looks ranging from natural-inspired glam to bold paint-splatter eyeshadow. All of them are now available for your Sim to wear in the game.

“As a black makeup artist, it was especially important that the looks work for Simmers of all skin tones,” explained Romero in a statement. “The process of perfecting the final looks and shades was such an epic experience.”

To give Us an idea of what that design process was like, the brand shared behind-the-scenes photos of Romero hard at work. From the photos, it’s clear to see that the artist got hands-on with his favorite MAC products to bring the realistic designs to life.

So if you’re ready to glam up your Sim, start by updating the Sims 4 base game for free. Then, using the Create-A-Sim tool, you can customize its look by mixing and matching certain elements from all of the different designs.

“It’s been so much fun to digitally recreate all of my IRL makeup inspirations from endless photo shoots, master classes, pop culture, and hundreds of Fashion Weeks,” said the beauty pro in a statement.

“With so many of us around the world staying home, our collaboration will inspire Simmers to become makeup artists expressing themselves in a way the game has never offered before. I can’t wait to see Simmers’ creations both in-game and IRL as well.”

“For the past 20 years, The Sims has strived to empower people to express themselves—both in the game and in real life—and our collaboration with MAC Cosmetics further celebrates the diversity and creativity of our amazing community,” said Lyndsay Pearson, General Manager and Executive Producer of The Sims.

“Players can experiment with these new makeup looks from MAC to create Sims that are unique and redefine their own rules of beauty.”

