If you’re like Us, you’re anxiously awaiting the premiere of The Lion King starring Donald Glover as the voice of Simba, Beyoncé as Nala and more. And, while we’ve still got a bit of time until the film hits theaters July 19, Queen Bey’s makeup artist, Sir John, stopped by the Us Weekly studios to share a first look at his Disney’s The Lion King Limited Edition Collection by Sir John x Luminess cosmetics line and offer some tips on how to use the safari-inspired products. Check it out the video above!

“With this Disney movie, there are no characters who are human. There are only animals,” the pro tells Us. “I had to imagine what would Nala look like if she was an actual woman.”

Calling the collection (which launches on LuminessCosmetics.com on June 15) “a labor of love,” Sir John explains that he was influenced by the “landscape in Africa” when creating the eye, face and lip shades in the range.

The jewel tone colors in the Can’t Wait to be Queen Eyeshadow Palette, for instance, draw from hues “you find in nature,” while the natural matte tones in the Kingdom Sculpting Palette call to mind the arid desert landscape. Oh, and they all just so happen to be perfect for creating a summery daytime eye makeup look.

Using a small fluffy brush, Sir John first applied the matte Safari Khaki shade along the lash line and all over the eyelid to create a neutral base and provide “a tiny bit of kick.” A hint of the metallic taupe Nala hue on the center of the lid and slightly darker Pride Rock on the corner added shimmer, depth and dimension.

For more of Sir John’s makeup tips — including how to find the perfect shade of red lipstick — check out the video above!

