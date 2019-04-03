Whether you’re a fragrance junkie with a perfume for every mood or a novice in search of your signature scent, the aromatic whizzes at Skylar are here with a monthly Scent Club that will ensure you have something new to spritz for every occasion.

Launched in 2017 by Honest Company alum Cat Chen, the online fragrance maker (yes, it is possible to buy a scent without smelling it!) offers six natural perfumes and matching candles that are free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, allergens, animal-derived ingredients and synthetic dyes.

While the brand’s sextet of scents covers just about every preference (think: warm and spicy Arrow, sparkling Capri and fresh Isle, to name a few), it is expanding upon its signature collection with the new Skylar Scent Club.

Beauty subscription services are nothing new, but this one is devoted entirely to clean fragrance. For $25 a month, members will receive a limited-edition scent created by the brand’s master perfumer. The travel-friendly 10 ml rollerball perfume (which usually retails for $29) will be available exclusively to subscribers, and the club offers additional benefits like 10 percent off all purchases, free shipping and returns and early access to product launches.

Skylar is already known for its quizzes that help to match customers with the perfect fragrance, and the Scent Club is no different. To sign up, users enter their name and birthday and answer a series of multiple choice preference questions (i.e. what do you like to do in your free time; what is your favorite scent; when do you wear perfume; etc.) that help to develop a “scent profile.” From there, the monthly perfume will be delivered straight to your doorstep.

To kick things off, the April 2019 fragrance is a juicy blend of pear, yuzu and magnolia called Magic Bloom that is ideal from transitioning from winter the spring. Basically, the fruity-floral blend evokes what we imagine the phrase “April showers bring May flowers” would smell like, if it could be bottled up in perfume form. And we can only assume there will be plenty more seasonally-appropriate scents where that came from.

