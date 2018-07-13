Keeping up — and potentially causing drama! Sofia Richie, 19, is quickly adapting into the Kardashian-esque lifestyle. The young model has been dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, 35, since September 2017. Disick who shares three children with Kardashian, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 seems to be smitten with his lady love — in fact as we recently reported, sources say the couple is in the middle of moving in together. But now Richie has another connection to the famous Kardashian-Jenner klan. She’s working with former Kardashian stylist who whispers say may have left the family under not-so-friendly circumstances, Monica Rose.

Rose had been working with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters for over a decade before the ladies parted ways with her. After Khloe, the last of the family to stop working with Rose, cut professional ties with the stylist in 2017, the entire family then unfollowed her from Instagram. At the time, speculation was that Rose and the family had a falling out, and a source in April told Us, “Khloe fired her and is considering suing.” But when the topic was brought up to Kim on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen she stated, “I haven’t worked with her in maybe four years, so my reason is not connected to this, but I will say that I read that it was said that she was the reason for my makeover — my makeover when I met Kanye [West]. I will say that Kanye got me a new team and we kind of documented it. So I think people think that’s the reason, and for me, maybe that is the reason. I needed a new vibe.” in May.

Of course, while the Kardashian-Jenner’s aren’t working with Rose anymore, that doesn’t mean the stylist isn’t busy with her A-list client list. Celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Katharine McPhee and now Sofia Richie work with the fashion guru.

To mark the celebration of their new relationship, Rose posted a photo of Richie onto her Instagram feed crediting Richie’s sultry plum-colored minidress to Alexandre Vauthier and hashtagging the post with her signature #STYLEDbyMonicaRose.

For how the stylist changes Richie’s vibe — and how the Kardashians react to this news — fashion fans will have to stay tuned.

