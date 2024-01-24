Sofia Vergara is painting the town gold.

The 51-year-old actress attended the Miami premiere of her new Netflix series, Griselda, on Tuesday, January 23, in a stunning floor-length gold gown. The strapless number was custom Laura Basci. It featured ruche detailing at the bust, which cascaded down into soft pleats, lending it a Grecian-like silhouette.

Vergara paired the glamorous dress with two cuff bangle bracelets on each wrist and dangling gold earrings.

She wore her honey-colored locks down in loose waves. For makeup, Vergara played up her eyes with glittery eyeshadow that also rimmed her lower lashline, long lashes and black eyeliner. She topped the look off with a swipe of light red lipstick.

Vergara attended the event with the cast and crew of Griselda, including Aurora Cossio, Eric Newman, Paulina Davila, Christian Tappán, Alberto Guerra, and Colombian singer Karol G.

Based on a true story, Griselda follows infamous Colombian drug lord, Griselda Blanco (played by Vergara), as she creates one of the most merciless cartels in history after fleeing from her home in Colombia to Miami.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that aired on Tuesday, January 16, Vergara revealed that in order to accurately portray Blanco, she had to partake in plenty of fake recreational drugs.

“It was amazing because I was 51 years old and I didn’t even know how to, you know, how to light a cigarette. I’ve never done cocaine. So it’s like, it was amazing. It was, like, a great experience,” she joked to Fallon, 49. “The cocaine that I did was fake, but I had to pretend. The cigarettes are also fake. Everything was, it’s fake. But the acting was real.”

Amidst the buzz of the show’s press tour, it was revealed last week that the children of the real Griselda Blanco, who was killed in 2012, are suing Vergara and Netflix for portraying their mother and family members in an unauthorized way. They are currently seeking to block the series from airing, which is scheduled to be released on Thursday, January 25. (Us Weekly has reached out to Vergara and Netflix for comment.)