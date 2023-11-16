Sofia Vergara spent some quality time with her Modern Family costars three years after the show’s finale, but one alum was noticeably missing from the reunion.

Vergara, 51, gave fans a glimpse of the get-together via Instagram on Thursday, November 16, writing, “First Modern Family reunion!!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Her slideshow included three photos, one of which showed Vergara standing with former costars Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Julie Bowen, Ed O’Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez and more. In the group pic, Winter, 25, held a framed photo of costar Ty Burrell, who played her dad on the ABC sitcom.

Vergara subsequently shared a photo of herself and O’Neill, 77, sitting together on the couch. The twosome portrayed married couple Gloria and Jay Pritchett throughout Modern Family‘s 11 seasons. “I love u Ed O’neil❤️❤️❤️ #modernfamily,” she gushed in the caption.

Despite Burrell’s absence, the cast still showed him love. “We miss u Ty!!❤️❤️❤️,” Vergara wrote alongside an Instagram video, which showed Ferguson, 48, Hyland, 32, and more of the former costars talking to Burrell’s photo.

Modern Family aired from 2009 to 2020 and followed multiple generations of the Pritchett family, from patriarch Jay to grandkids Haley, Alex and Luke. The series was wildly popular and critically acclaimed, winning 22 Emmy Awards before coming to an end.

Vergara has been leaning on her friends — and former costars — for support in the wake of her split from husband Joe Manganiello. The twosome were married for seven years before announcing their separation in July. Manganiello, 46, filed for divorce later that month.

Bowen, 53, recently gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on how Vergara has been coping post-breakup. “She’s got lots of love and support. She never ever hasn’t had close ties with her family and friends,” she told Us on Monday, November 13. “So when there’s a bump in the road, everybody circles the wagons and we love her extra hard. But I got to be honest, she’s great. She’s doing great.”

