Summer might still be in full swing, but Sophia Bush just gave us our first hint of the look that we will be rocking come fall — specifically when it comes to our makeup. The One Tree Hill alum rocked a throwback blush style to fill in for Kelly Ripas as cohost of Live With Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, August 7, making Us all yearn for cooler weather.

Bush’s glam came courtesy of makeup artist Robert Sesnek, who fashioned the actress and activist’s sophisticated and polished glam with subdued berry tones (your classic fall color palette) to match her sleek coif (styled by Joseph Maine) and her red floral frock (the perfect transitional dress from warmer to cooler months). But the most striking part of her makeup wasn’t the color palette, it was the way Sesnek applied it, specifically her blush. Instead of applying the warm raspberry hue to the apples of her cheeks, as is the trend, the beauty pro draped the blush along her cheekbones — almost like you would a contour — and used a number of shades to create a subtly shaded and sculpted flush. It’s straight out of the ‘90s, and the look is as chic as ever.

As for the rest of the beat, Bush wore similarly hued eyeshadow, though slightly more neutral to make her stunning peepers pop. And to finish, her lips were dabbed with the perfect berry stain. But the blush is what pulls the whole look together with polish. In other words, when you need a look that will kill in the weeks to come, this one will surely impress.

Not quite into your autumn beauty vision-boarding phase yet? No worries, check out the heatwave proof blush technique that Lily Aldridge rocked recently, here.

