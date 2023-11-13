Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have major heart eyes for Sophie Turner’s pretty pink handbag.

The Game of Thrones star was photographed out in New York City alongside Dakota Johnson on Sunday, November 12. She wore a gray sweater, glittery black pants and leather boots, layering up with a long, black coat. In her hand, she carried a Louis Vuitton GO-14 MM Bag in the Rosabella pink shade. The quilted purse was equipped with gold details, including a chain strap.

Turner’s exact bag costs $6,750, and it’s not actually available to buy online. If you love the look, however, we have a similar find for you on Amazon — and it costs literally over 99% less!

Get the Scarleton Crossbody Bag (originally $60) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Scarleton bag has hundreds of reviews, an elegant design and even a $20 discount right now! It has a very similar appearance to Turner’s designer pick, but it’s much more attainable — and it’s even on Prime. It will be the perfect pop of soft color to go with your moodier fall and winter outfits!

This bag also comes in other colors and variations on its Amazon page, but if you’re blushing over cotton candy hues, we’ve linked you to some other options we found below. Think pink!

Shop more quilted pink bags we love:

