Shine bright like a diamond! The newly engaged Sophie Turner stepped out last night for a Louis Vuitton event in NYC looking like the picture of radiance — and not just because of her new sparkler. The Game of Thrones star was sporting her signature red hair in a wavy hairstyle that was incredibly shiny too. And luckily for us, Turner’s stylist Christian Wood shared the exact product he used to give her hair its reflective finish.

Want your strands to shine like the Chrysler building (a.k.a. look totally healthy whether you color treat or heat style your hair)? Well, reach for Wella Professionals Light Luminous Reflective Oil. Wood used the finishing product on Turner’s tresses to smooth and shine, without sacrificing volume and body. This is key because the (very highly reviewed) versatile oil is formulated for fine to normal hair, so you know that it won’t weigh hair down in a tradeoff for healthy sheen. The effect? The Old Hollywood wave that Wood styled for Turner had tons of body and movement, but was also bright and reflective — a feat for hair that has been processed and heat styled!

Turner’s hair wasn’t the only glimmering part of her look! The soon-to-be-wed actress rocked a champagne and gold brocade Louis Vuitton minidress topped with a matching brocade jacket with paisley embroidery and shimmering embellishments. It gave Us major 18th century vibes in the best way possible. Clearly, the theme of the evening was update a classic style with a healthy dose of shimmer!

Another element to obsess over: her burgundy eyeshadow. Makeup artist Georgie Eisdell fashioned a rich smokey eye that not only made Turner’s ice blue peepers pop, but pulled the whole look together with rich detailing. Our takeaway? Shiny hair is back, shimmering clothing is chic AF and burgundy eyes are a must try.

