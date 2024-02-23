Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stassi Schroeder created casual fashion magic for a day at the theme park.

The Vanderpump Rules star spent a “personal day without the kids in the nerdiest way possible” — as she wrote on her Instagram Story — visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood with her husband, Beau Clark, on Thursday, February 22.

Schroeder kept it comfy in a white hoodie, wide-leg pants, Adidas sneakers and a baseball cap, adding a touch of designer elegance with her Chanel crossbody. She also layered up with a hip-length khaki jacket with long lapels and a double-breasted design. Want a similar jacket for your own Cali-cool wardrobe? We’ve got you!

Get the Imily Bela Lapel Double-Breasted Cropped Jacket (originally $50) on sale for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Schroeder’s, this Imily Bela jacket is not too long but not too short. It’s just right. The price is right too! Its double-breasted closure and long, notched lapels add a elevated look to this versatile piece, making it a great pick for layering over sweats, a la the reality star.

The beige colorway of this jacket is our pick for matching up with Schroeder, but it also comes in a darker khaki, as well as black and light blue. It’s available in sizes S-2XL. It’s a stellar choice for spring, as well as chilly summer mornings and nights!

Don’t want to place your order until you’re sure you’ve picked the best jacket for you? We get it. That’s why we’ve rounded up seven other similar outerwear picks for you to peruse below!

Shop other similar jackets we love:

Not your style? Shop more coats, jackets and vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

