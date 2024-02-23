Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Stassi Schroeder Dons a Double-Breasted Jacket for a ‘Personal Day’ With Her Husband

By
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 22, 2024.
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 22, 2024.Snorlax / MEGA

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stassi Schroeder created casual fashion magic for a day at the theme park.

The Vanderpump Rules star spent a “personal day without the kids in the nerdiest way possible” — as she wrote on her Instagram Story — visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood with her husband, Beau Clark, on Thursday, February 22.

Schroeder kept it comfy in a white hoodie, wide-leg pants, Adidas sneakers and a baseball cap, adding a touch of designer elegance with her Chanel crossbody. She also layered up with a hip-length khaki jacket with long lapels and a double-breasted design. Want a similar jacket for your own Cali-cool wardrobe? We’ve got you!

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 22, 2024.
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 22, 2024. Snorlax / MEGA

Get the Imily Bela Lapel Double-Breasted Cropped Jacket (originally $50) on sale for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Schroeder’s, this Imily Bela jacket is not too long but not too short. It’s just right. The price is right too! Its double-breasted closure and long, notched lapels add a elevated look to this versatile piece, making it a great pick for layering over sweats, a la the reality star.

The beige colorway of this jacket is our pick for matching up with Schroeder, but it also comes in a darker khaki, as well as black and light blue. It’s available in sizes S-2XL. It’s a stellar choice for spring, as well as chilly summer mornings and nights!

Portrait of happy woman with healthy, natural curly hair

Deal of the Day

Get Gorgeous ‘Curls on a Budget’ With This $4 Foaming Mousse View Deal

Imily Bela Womens Lapel Trench Coat Double Breasted Cropped Jacket Casual Outwear with Belt
Imily Bela
You save: 20%

Imily Bela Lapel Double-Breasted Cropped Jacket

$40$50
See it!

Don’t want to place your order until you’re sure you’ve picked the best jacket for you? We get it. That’s why we’ve rounded up seven other similar outerwear picks for you to peruse below!

Shop other similar jackets we love:

Gihuo Women's Cropped Trench Coat Double Breasted Lightweight Short Jackets Casual Long Sleeve Belted Crop Coat(Beige-S)
Gihuo

Gihuo Cropped Trench Coat

$14
See it!
luvamia Womens Fashion Lapel Cropped Blazers for Women Business Casual Open Front Beige Womens Blazers Crop Jacket Business Casual Outfits for Women Size Large Fits Size 12 / Size 14
luvamia

Luvamia Cropped Blazer

$38
See it!
Saodimallsu Women Crop Double Breasted Trench Coat Raglan Sleeve Work Office Cropped Jacket With Pockets
Saodimallsu

Saodimallsu Crop Double-Breasted Trench Jacket

$54
See it!

Not your style? Shop more coats, jackets and vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Love Chrissy Teigen’s $3,400 Jacket? Our Similar Amazon Pick Is 98% Less

In this article

Stassi Schroeder Has Been Crying Angry Over Pump Rules Firing

Stassi Schroeder

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!