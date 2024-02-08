Stassi Schroeder showed off the effects of “Barbietox” — and she said she’s never going back.

“OK, I will never not get Barbietox. Y’all Google it, you’re welcome,” Schroeder, 35, captioned side-by-side photos via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 8, while tagging plastic surgeon Dr. Jimmy Firouz.

“Barbietox” or “Traptox,” which has taken over TikTok, are terms used to describe getting Botox in the Trapezius muscles, which cover the upper back of the shoulders and neck.

While the former Bravo star loved the results, Dr. Firouz gave more insight into the procedure via his own Instagram Story, writing, “Not only does this slim down the neckline, but it feels amazing! The tension relief is a game changer.”

Schroeder has always been open about procedures she’s undergone, including getting Botox at age 23.

“I’ve always done it conservatively, and I have it down to a science,” the former Vanderpump Rules star told People in 2019 about her Botox philosophy. “I know exactly how much I like to get, where I like to get it, and I always tell my doctor, ‘You know, I need to have some expression.’ I like people to see how I’m feeling. I’m on reality TV: If I’m angry, people need to know it.”

While she is no longer on the small screen, any changes to her appearance is only for herself. “I have to be me,” she explained to the outlet. “I have to do what I want to do to my face and my body and feel good about myself. It’s not for somebody else.”

Schroeder has also talked in-depth about undergoing a breast reduction in 2015 by Dr. Firouz, which took her bra size from DDD to D. She has since called the surgery “one of the best decisions that I ever made” and has proudly shown off her scars.

“If we’re open and honest with each other about what it takes for us to feel good about ourselves, it’s only going to help everybody else,” she said to People. “It shouldn’t even be something to be questioned, it shouldn’t even be something that’s Photoshopped out, it shouldn’t be a question to show it or not to show it.”

In addition, Schroeder got a chin implant, which her parents paid for as a gift when she graduated from high school. She has no regrets and opened up about her personal decision in her first book, Next Level Basic.

“If you’re questioning their parenting skills, whatevs,” she wrote, in part. “They trusted my judgment, and I was desperate for a bigger chin and more defined jawline.”