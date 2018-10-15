There are just certain occasions in life where you want your makeup to look just so. Maybe it’s for a formal event or a family affair — or maybe you just want to appear chic and put together in your day-to-day life. Finding the right inspiration that blends polish and subtle enhancement with a little something more than no-makeup makeup is tricky, but thanks to Stella Maxwell, we have just the ticket.

Luckily for Us, the Victoria’s Secret model’s makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez posted a behind-the-scenes snapshot of Maxwell with a full breakdown of the products, including everything from her rosy flush to her kissable pink pout.

The first thing you notice from the selfie: Maxwell’s skin is glowy but not overly dewy. The recipe for this perfectly balanced and fresh complexion is as follows: prep the skin with 111skin BioCellulose Facial Treatment Mask then follow with Celestial Black Diamond Eye Cream and the Celestial Black Diamond Cream. Once primed, then even out the complexion with Milk Makeup Blur Liquid Matte Foundation and use Cle de Peau to spot conceal any blemishes or dark circles.

Next up: brows. Since they frame the face, a strong, yet not overly defined eyebrow is a great and versatile everyday style. Gonzalez filled in the sparse areas of the model’s arches with Sania’s Brow Bar in the hue Medium. Pro tip: make sure that whatever pencil or powder you use isn’t too warm. Pick a cool-toned shade for a more natural effect.

On the eyes, Gonzalez employed the Tarte Tartelette Amazonian Clay Palette, putting the taupe neutrals to the task of enhancing and defining Maxwell’s striking blue eyes. The key here is not to use any harsh lines. Instead, blend as much as possible and be sure to lightly line the upper lashline with a brown shadow, but smudge it for a more subtle effect. And the extra-lashy lashes? They came courtesy of NARS Climax Mascara.

Then, Gonzalez created a beautiful and feminine flush on Maxwell’s cheeks by layering the shades from the Nars Orgasm Infatuation Cheek Palette. And the finishing touch: rosebud lips created with Victoria’s Secret Velvet Matte Liquid Cream Lip in the shade Perfection.

