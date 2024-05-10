The next generation of the Kardashian-Jenner family is ready for their close-up.

Travis Scott unveiled a new ad for his Jordan Jumpman Jack sneakers featuring his daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner. The little ones appeared in the video campaign alongside Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, 6, and her son Psalm, 5. Kardashian shares Chicago and Psalm as well as daughter North, 10, and son Saint, 8, with ex-husband Kanye West.

In the ad, the cousins looked unbelievably adorable as they modeled the kicks, which mark Scott’s first signature shoe with the Air Jordan brand.

He previously dropped collaborations with the label, including the Jordan 1 “Dark Mochas” as well as Air Force 1 Low “Cactus Jack.”

Scott’s new signature sneaker features a white, cream and brown colorway with a red tongue and a smiley face at the heel.

The Texas-born rapper gushed over the drop via Instagram on Thursday, May 9, writing, “A journey that felt like forever is finally here. My first signature and I couldn’t be more proud. Doing back flips right now. So glad I can finally share this with you guys, and take you along this trip of expression through sneakers.”

Kardashian, 43, reposted the video starring Chicago, Psalm, Stormi and Aire, expressing her adoration with a simple teary-eyed emoji.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2023 that Jenner, 26, and Scott had called it quits after a five-year off-and-on romance. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” an insider told Us at the time of the former couple. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on-again, off-again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”