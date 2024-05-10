Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Stormi, Aire, Chicago and Psalm Model Travis Scott’s Jumpman Jacks in Adorable New Ad

By
Stormi Aire Chicago and Psalm for Catcus Jack
Travis Scott, Stormi and AireGetty Images/Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The next generation of the Kardashian-Jenner family is ready for their close-up. 

Travis Scott unveiled a new ad for his Jordan Jumpman Jack sneakers featuring his daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner. The little ones appeared in the video campaign alongside Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, 6, and her son Psalm, 5. Kardashian shares Chicago and Psalm as well as daughter North, 10, and son Saint, 8, with ex-husband Kanye West.

In the ad, the cousins looked unbelievably adorable as they modeled the kicks, which mark Scott’s first signature shoe with the Air Jordan brand.

He previously dropped collaborations with the label, including the Jordan 1 “Dark Mochas” as well as Air Force 1 Low “Cactus Jack.” 

KARDASHIAN GENERATION

Related: The Kardashian-Jenner Family: Get to Know the Next Generation in Photos

Scott’s new signature sneaker features a white, cream and brown colorway with a red tongue and a smiley face at the heel. 

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

The Texas-born rapper gushed over the drop via Instagram on Thursday, May 9, writing, “A journey that felt like forever is finally here. My first signature and I couldn’t be more proud. Doing back flips right now. So glad I can finally share this with you guys, and take you along this trip of expression through sneakers.” 

Kardashian, 43, reposted the video starring Chicago, Psalm, Stormi and Aire, expressing her adoration with a simple teary-eyed emoji. 

Style File

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2023 that Jenner, 26, and Scott had called it quits after a five-year off-and-on romance. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” an insider told Us at the time of the former couple. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on-again, off-again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

In this article

Kardashian Kids Chicago Second Birthday

Chicago West
Psalm West Celeb Bio

Psalm West
Stormi Webster Smiles in White Dress

Stormi Webster
Travis Scott Pulled From Coachella Lineup After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!