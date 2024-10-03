Celebrity mega-stylist Law Roach is behind some of the most fashionable celebrities in Hollywood that span generations, from Celine Dione, 56 to Zendaya, 28. In his new book, How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes of Confidence from the World’s Only Image Architect — which was released on Tuesday, October 1 — Roach, 46, breaks down how confidence became the key to his success.

When Roach celebrated the launch in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, he told Us Weekly about how confidence played a role in Zendaya’s fashion transformation as well. “Her style has evolved just like her womanhood,” Roach said. “What people tend to forget is that your palette for fashion also matures the way your palette for food does. And things that you didn’t like when you were younger change over time.”

Roach and Zendaya have been working together for more than a decade–even predating the actress’ reputation as one of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet and beyond. In his new book, Roach recounted a moment in 2014 during New York Fashion Week when he shared a few choice words of wisdom with his then-budding young actress and new client, Zendaya.

“She was not the global megastar and fashion icon you know her as today,” Roach wrote in an excerpt originally shared with Us Weekly. “Yes, I knew it (and told her at every opportunity), but the world wasn’t aware just yet.”

Dressed in a yellow and blue Miuniku coat, distressed Rag & Bone jeans, and a white shirt from Acne, Zendaya caught the attention of photographers the moment she and Roach stepped out on the New York City sidewalk for Fashion Week.

As the stylist wrote, “Some asked a few questions — most didn’t even know her name. We heard the shutter of a few cameras. I whispered in her ear: ‘They aren’t photographing you because you’re a celebrity, they are photographing you because you’re beautiful.’”

On Tuesday night, he expanded on Zendaya’s style evolution that has coincided with her rise from Disney starlet to A-list Hollywood actress over the last decade.

“When it comes to fashion, it’s like, we don’t like it because our mothers didn’t like it, right? And so that’s why I challenged the reader to read–to go out and try on things that they think they don’t like just to see the maturation of their palates.”

The stylist’s book takes readers “behind the scenes of his process and journey” while also “revealing his tips, tricks, and most memorable styling moments.”

In addition to chronicling Zendaya’s red carpet milestones, the author recalled a pivotal turning point for the actress’s longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland, 28, that took place at the 2018 Academy Awards, as featured in an except originally shared with Us Weekly. “When I put [Tom] in a custom Hermès double breasted tuxedo,” Roach wrote, “that got him named one of the best dressed by British GQ and Esquire.”

He continued, “That night, [Tom] transformed into an adult in the eyes of many. And sure, a perfectly tailored, smart suit can help shape that idea, but the clothes were just a reflection of what was already inside.”