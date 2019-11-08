



Dressing like Kendall Jenner and Beyonce just got a little easier because celebrity stylist Marni Senofonte is spilling all their fashion secrets.

From where she gets inspiration to what goes down in their fittings to the trends she’s into this fall season, Stylish got all the details at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon honoring Cindy Crawford and Elyse Walker to support the Women’s Guild Neurology Project at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in on Wednesday, November 6th.



To come up with envy-worthy outfits, Senofonte looks at her surroundings and street style moments to come up with perfect styles for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner.

“I think that I’m inspired by other people. I love sitting. I have an apartment in New York City and I just sit on the stoop and watch people go by and I go to museums and I get inspired by little bits and pieces of other people and movies and all that stuff,” she explained.

Although the fashion guru may go to the same place for inspo for both clients, she picks up on different things for each of them. And, surprisingly, her creative process for each is completely different for the two celebs.

“Beyonce is a mom of three, but she’s also a superstar. … When I work with Beyonce there’s usually a focal point. … We always have kind of a concept and we always have some sort of kind of reference,” she dished.

“Kendall is just so cool. She’s honestly the coolest girl. … All eyes are on her, so we just try to think of something new and different that isn’t happening everywhere else. She always has great ideas and I always have great ideas and it’s like style wars. We come and do a fitting and we’re like, ‘Put it on backwards! Wear it upside down!’ That kind of thing,” the stylist said.

One thing they have in common is their love of mixing and matching androgynous pieces.

“They’re both very much very feminine and masculine at the same time and that’s a good thing that I like,” she revealed.

For the fall season, Senofonte is all about piling on a multitude of pieces so she can be prepared for any type of weather. “I really am the queen of layers. It’s a sport for me at this point. I try to see how many I can get on. I think the most I’ve seen is 20, but that’s what I really like about fall and when it gets chilly.”

Another look she’s into? “I’m liking the animal print. … it really looks good on everybody,” she told Stylish.