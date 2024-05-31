Lindsay Hubbard has a particularly nasty case of buyer’s remorse.

The Summer House star, 37, purchased three dresses for her wedding to Carl Radke, only to have Radke call it off three months before they were scheduled to walk down the aisle.

“I had one, and I realized I had buyer’s remorse after purchasing it, but I got it from a sample sale so I couldn’t return it. Then I bought the one that you saw on the show. Then I got a second dress for the afterparty,” Lindsay, told Glamour in an interview published on Friday, May 31. “They’re sitting in my closet. I’m going to sell one and donate one. That’s the short answer.”

It’s been nearly a year since Carl, 39, called off their engagement, and Lindsay feels like she dodged a “massive bullet” not marrying her costar.

“I really truly feel thankful that the universe, or God, or whatever higher being you believe in, stepped in and saved me from a really long, hard, rough life ahead,” Lindsay admitted. “And because of that, I learned a lot from a very traumatic experience, and I feel like I learned a lot about what I’m not going to do in my future, especially in my romantic life.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in March, Radke said there were “foundational things that were not stable” in their relationship. Lindsay said during their on-screen breakup on Summer House that she was “blindsided” by Carl’s decision. However, she acknowledged to Glamour that she didn’t see any “red flags” in their romance until their uncoupling.

“I was so in it, and I’m such a fighter,” she explained. “I will never walk away until I can look at myself in the mirror and know that I have done everything humanly possible to make something work, and we weren’t there.”

After their breakup, Lindsay talked things through with costar Gabby Prescod and was finally able to see the problems she was “ignoring” in her relationship “out of love.”

With the benefit of hindsight, Hubbard admits she was chasing a “fairytale,” explaining, “I’m not going to pretend like there wasn’t an element to that. In my mind, it’s like, ‘Oh my God. I fell in love with my best friend, and now I get to marry my best friend. What a fairytale come true.’ But that probably added to me being blinded to all of these red flags that I just wasn’t seeing, or was willing to ignore.”

While Carl is still single, Lindsay has moved on with someone new. She kept the mystery man’s identity hush-hush but revealed he “lives and works” in New York City.

As for the next season of Summer House, Lindsay isn’t concerned about filming with Carl, adding, “I’ve completely moved on in my life and I have so much to focus on in my future.”