It’s said that it’s not about how you fall but how you pick yourself back up, and Hollywood icon Susan Lucci proved that in spades on Thursday, February 7, when she fell on a New York Fashion Week runway, but managed to finish off the catwalk even better than she started.

While walking in the 2019 Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection show for the American Heart Association (an organization very close to the actress in light of her revelation just a day earlier that she underwent an emergency heart surgery last fall), the All My Children alum walked in a crimson Rubin Singer ballgown that got the best of her — at least for a moment.

New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2019 Street Style: The Very Best Celebrity Looks

About halfway down the runway, the 72-year-old stunner attempted to do a twirl in her voluminous strapless frock, taking a tumble in the process. But the star handled the incident with the grace and aplomb of a truly seasoned professional.

Christie Brinkley, 65, and Daughter Sailor Walk the Elie Tahari Runway Together at NYFW: Pics

After quickly getting back on her feet, the brunette beauty laughed and thanked the crowd as they gave her round of applause. She triumphantly finished her walk and then returned to the runway for the show’s finale alongside fellow stars-turned-one-night-only-models like Dorit Kemsley, Jordyn Woods, Laurie Hernandez and Becky G.

While the ageless actress hasn’t slowed down a bit over the course of her 50-year career, she did share this week that she underwent a live-saving procedure in October. After experiencing severe pain in her chest, she went to the emergency room where doctors discovered she had a 90 percent blockage in her heart’s main artery and a 70 percent blockage in the other.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Lucci has long had a relationship with the American Heart Association after her father died of a heart attack in his late 40s, but this year’s walk in the organization’s annual NYFW show presented by Macy’s undoubtedly had a new significance for the star, who has proven time and time again that a little stumble can’t keep her down.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!