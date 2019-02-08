Like mother, like daughter! Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook made New York Fashion Week a family affair on Thursday, February 7, when they hit the Elie Tahari runway together. The 65-year-old blonde beauty and her 20-year-old mini-me were beaming as they playfully passed each other to close out the brand’s 45th anniversary NYFW show.

“The Elie Tahari brand has always been for every woman, and that is why I’m so excited about having Christie and Sailor walk in our show,” the designer said in a statement. “Christie is timeless, and Sailor represents the cool, on-the-go woman who also wears our clothes.”

New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2019 Street Style: The Very Best Celebrity Looks

Cook took to the catwalk twice during the ’70s-inspired show, which was groovy complete with Bianca Jagger and Lauren Bacall references. For her first turn, she rocked a belted all-black-everything look, before changing into a sparkly navy velvet mini.

The party-ready frock complemented the emerald velvet suit and bedazzled scarf her mama wore to close out the show. The genetically blessed duo excitedly exchanged a high-five as they passed each other.

Happy Birthday, Christie Brinkley! 9 Bathing Suit Pics That Prove She Hasn’t Aged

“Thank you @elietahari for the honor of my daughter @sailorbrinkleycook and me walking with you on your 45th anniversary of making women feel stylish confident and beautiful,” Brinkley wrote on Instagram along with a video of the sweet encounter. “Congratulation on such an achievement. I never anticipated such a warm welcome and it really touched me … Sailor may this be the start of an amazing adventure in this crazy wonderful industry for you it was a joy to share the runway with you!”

Her daughter, meanwhile, was equally taken with the special moment. “Thank you @elietahari for having me and my mama walk your runway today 💙🤸🏼‍♀️,” she shared on her own Instagram. “Such an honor! And such a fun time !!”

amfAR New York Gala 2019 Red Carpet: See All the Sexy Celebrity Style

The NYC-based ready-to-wear designer ultimately took his final bow with Brinkley by his side, and he posed with the mother-daughter duo backstage after the show. While it marked the first time the pair shared a runway, they have modeled together before. Brinkley, Cook and her half-sister Alexa Ray Joel all posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue together in 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!