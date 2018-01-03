Game over, guys. It’s January 3, but Suzanne Somers just won 2018. The iconic actress (and, let’s be honest, a women who will forever be #bodygoals) stepped out in a Balmain minidress and totally shut it down.

Bachelor Alums and BFFs JoJo Fletcher and Becca Tiley Launch a Bestie Skincare Kit with Dermalogica

Nevermind the fact that the Three’s Company star is 71 years old, she is proof that you can pull any look off (no matter how daring) when you rock it with confidence. Somers’ ultra-glam Balmain frock is a long sleeve minidress with metallic tiger print — not exactly a subtle fashion moment. And while some people might relegate such a bold moment to be worn exclusively by someone in their 20s or 30s or perhaps someone who has an edgier aesthetic, Somers proves that age has nothing to do with wearing our clothes well.

Even better? This isn’t the first time that the actress has rocked the same dress. In fact, Somers wore the sequined animal print mini in June 2016 — and get this, she accessorized the same way. All she needed was simple coordinated pair of gold metallic pumps! Our takeaway: if you find a look that works for you, wear it for as long as you love it — regardless of whether it is 2 years later or 10 years later. Put the photos side-by-side and you can’t even tell they were taken nearly two years apart!

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Somers is in good company with with this Balmain pick. Mariah Carey also wore the dress back in May 2016, but chose to wear the look with her own signature style touches: fishnets and black peep toe pumps (oh and, major movie star shades). The result: Carey’s look was all diva, whereas Somers’ outfit was a playful twist on her sexy style. Either way, Suzanne Somers and Mariah Carey prove that an investment in a killer Balmain dress is worth it, no matter your age.

Who Wore It Best? Sister Edition: Gigi vs. Bella Hadid in the Exact Same Pair of Off-White x Timberland Boots

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!