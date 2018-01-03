For anyone in search of a new skincare routine, knowing where to start can be tough. Fear not! JoJo Fletcher and her bestie Becca Tilley are launching a Skincare Besties Kit with Dermalogica (exclusively with Ulta) to help you master one of the most important parts of taking care of your skin: washing your face regularly.

Saoirse Ronan Just Demonstrated the Cool Girl Lipstick Trick of 2018

The new thinking in skin is that two cleansers are better than one, and to prove it to you, Dermalogica has packaged and given us the key to their signature deep-clean double cleanse courtesy of JoJo and Becca #BachelorBesties. What’s included: The Dermalogica PreCleanse balm (with a mitt), Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel, PreCleanse Balm & Special Cleansing Gel Foil Samples (to give to your bestie, duh), a $5 treatment voucher and a turquoise makeup bag personalized by JoJo and Becca.

For those new to the concept of double-cleanse, the idea is that the first round of cleansing removes makeup, grime, sweat — the works — so that when you use your second cleanser your skin is truly clean. This way, your products that you use after will be more effective. JoJo and Becca just so happen to be double cleanse converts. The duo spilled that creating the kit together was a fun experience and that they can’t wait for everyone to try it so they can help them maintain an easier skin routine. “Double-cleansing with Dermalogica’s new PreCleanse Balm takes off all my makeup so that I wake up with clean and clear skin,” shares Becca. JoJo adds, “Taking care of my skin is super important to me, and I’m thrilled to partner with Dermalogica to help others learn how to keep their skin healthy and glowing.”

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

It will only run you $22 for $60 worth of products. The value is hard to beat, but how do you use it? Simple, first use the Precleanse Balm and mitt to remove makeup, residue and grime from the day. Then, once you’ve rinsed, use the Special Cleansing Gel to ensure that your face is totally clean — that way subsequent treatments will be even more effective. Because that’s what besties do, they make you more productive!

Bella Hadid Just Showed Off the Chic AF Comfy, Cozy Style We’ll All Live in This Winter

The best things in life come in duos: friends and skincare.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!