Swarovski is sending love to the Vienna Swifites affected by Taylor Swift’s three canceled Eras Tour concerts.

Following Swift’s canceled shows, Swfities took to social media on Thursday, August 8, to show off their latest bling — a crystal necklace from Swarovski. The necklaces featured a large crystal set on a gray leather string. Some pieces were colorful circle pendants while others were clear blue stones.

“Swarovski are giving away necklaces to vienna swifties, you just have to show your ticket,” one social media user shared via X while sharing a snap of the jewelry.

Elsewhere on social media, Swifties were seen lining up outside a Swarovski shop to get their free necklaces. Fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

“I love how kindly Vienna pulled together to give swifties the best possible outcome from all of this, its wonderful!!!” one social media user wrote, as another gushed, “Taylor swift is a gorgeous person inside and out💎.”

Earlier this week, concert organizers Barracuda Music announced the shows were “canceled due to government officials confirming a planned terrorist attack.” The statement continued, “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

As of Friday, August 9, three suspects have already been arrested in connection to the alleged attack.

Austria’s Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner announced on Friday that an 18-year-old was detained on Thursday, per the Associated Press. Karner shared that the teenager was in contact with the other two suspects, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Both the 18-year-old and the 19-year-old, who is the main suspect, are accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS.

Swift, 34, has yet to respond to the incident. She is expected to continue her Eras Tour in London, with five shows scheduled between August 15 and August 20.