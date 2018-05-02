If Ashley Graham wasn’t the most real celeb already, she certainly is now. The body diversity and positivity champion has been an outspoken advocate for loving all body shapes and sizes for some time now — and is even the face behind Swimsuits For All, a bathing suit brand that designs chic AF swimwear that ranges from size 4 to size 22. And now, the dynamic pairing of Graham and Swimsuits For All have upped the ante: this seasons campaign images haven’t been retouched.

The Spring/Summer 2018 collection has been captured in a series of images entitled “Power of Paparrazi” in which the supermodel poses in pieces without and airbrushing after the fact. The goal: to get women to be comfortable and proud in their skin and to show off their bodies. “This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career. I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching,” said Ashley in a statement via press release.

The collection was inspired by art deco and the 9 pieces featured have a variety of styles from your go-to black swimsuit, gold beaded bikinis to cut out one pieces. There’s something for everyone. Best part: they’re priced super reasonably from $102 to $120 a pop.

Even better: Graham struts her stuff in a video promotion for the campaign in which you see every curve and jiggle — making us all want to embrace our own. As they say, all you need for a bikini body is a body and a bikini, and now Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Is Making that all the more simple.

