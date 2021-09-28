Double take! Give Sydney Sweeney a full glam squad, a black and white filter and ‘90s-inspired ensembles and it turns out that she looks nearly identical to Anna Nicole Smith.

The 24-year-old actress teamed up with Guess to honor the late model, who died in 2007 from an accidental overdose, by recreating a photo shoot the star did for the brand back in 1992. And from the pinstripe tops to blonde bombshell hair, there’s no question that two bare some striking similarities.

And it appears that the Euphoria star had a blast recreating the ’70s-inspired photos. “Can you tell how happy I was shooting?” she captioned an Instagram Stories of herself dancing on set.

This recreation goes far beyond a few snaps though. The brand created a 32-piece men and women’s collection complete with denim jackets, high rise jeans, hats, handbags and more, all influenced by the original shoot.

From teal shades inspired by the ocean in the 1992 spread to Smith’s signature being emblazoned onto every article of clothing, the Guess Originals x Anna Nicole Smith Collection was a way to honor the Skyscraper star’s impact on fashion.

“Anna Nicole Smith is essential to ’90s fashion,” Guess’ Director of Brand Partnerships Nicolai Marciano said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “Anna’s legendary beach shoot was revived for this collection and the campaign with Sydney Sweeney is the perfect timeless moment to continue to celebrate one of the most iconic GUESS Girls with a new generation.”

The line, which will be available for purchase on October 7, ranges in price from $12 to $248. The men’s collection includes an assortment of crewnecks, hoodies, T-shirts and more, while the women’s line has everything from bodysuits and sweaters to jumpsuits and gingham jackets.

The collection will also offer a handful of tops and tees that are printed with images from Smith’s never-before-seen photo reel graphics from her 1993 calendar.

Sweeney, for her part, teased the collection on Instagram on Monday, September 27, simply sharing a series of photos from her shoot with a question mark emoji.

While no context was given to the photos, it didn’t take long for fans to see the uncanny resemblance. “ANNA NICOLE OMG I CANT,” a user wrote. Others compared The White Lotus star to everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Madonna. “I thought it was Marilyn Monroe for a sec,” a follower wrote. Another added: “IT GIRL.”