Not-so-permanent after all! Tallulah Belle Willis, 26, said goodbye to another one of her 20+ tattoos with the help of Laser Away’s removal service.

“TATTOOS R FUN UNTIL THEY’RE NOT ~~~ thankful that magic erasers for skeen exist @laseraway,” the actress captioned a selfie, wearing a large bandage on her left arm.

But the laser removal process involves time, patience and high pain tolerance. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis continued, “Disclaimer my arms are burning as deep as my ego, but it really does work.”

When asked by a fan why she was getting the tattoo removed, the actress said that she was “20 and impulsive and didn’t understand the word ‘permanent’” at that age.

The L.A. native has yet to reveal which tattoo she got rid of, but in an interview with W Magazine in March 2016, Willis said that she regretted getting one out of 28 of her designs. Just three months later, she got a cactus design removed from her hip.

Willis captioned an Instagram video documenting the removal process four years ago, “Thanks @drtattoff ~ you’re like Mr. Clean magic eraser for skin 🙅🏻.”

Tallulah’s sister Rumer Willis may have been inspired by her kin because she visited Laser Away to remove all of her tattoos a year later in 2017. She posted several photos to the ‘gram to share her positive laser removal experience with her followers.

“Thankful for @laseraway helping me make my tattoos disappear,” Rumer captioned an Instagram post in November 2017.

Rumer seconds Tallulah’s comment that the experience is painful. “It’s awful, it’s awful,” she told reporters at the amfAR Gala in 2018. “I’m very lucky that a lot of my big ones were super light – but when people said that it hurt, I just had no idea.”

