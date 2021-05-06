Tallulah Willis Took the ‘Driver’s Seat’ Designing $75,000 Engagement Ring

In on the action! Tallulah Willis, who announced her engagement to fiancé Dillon Buss on Tuesday, May 4, is a self-proclaimed “perfectionist.” So, it should come as no surprise that the 27-year-old actress led the charge in designing her massive sparkler.

The star, who is the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, took a hands-on approach to deciding all things cut and color, with the end result turning out to be quite the show-stopping bauble.

But, finding the perfect gem was quite the lengthy process, so Willis took to Instagram to share her appreciation for both her jewelers — and, of course, her understanding fiancé.

“Still processing/overwhelmed with the love sent to me and my freckled mans — we are so grateful to all that witness out story’s unfolding. I found Anup, @crazygemhunter my new forever friend a few months ago while furiously trying to decode the world of diamonds,” she captioned her Wednesday, May 5, post.

While searching high and low for the perfect diamond would traditionally fall in Buss’ job description as a doting husband-to-be, Willis wanted to have a say in every decision.

She continued the caption: “My fiancé (!!!) is the most understanding, precious, human noodle and when we began talking about this seriously, I told him due to my low-key (highkey lol) obsessive, perfectionist, micro-lens way of viewing special things in my life, I knew I had to be in the driver’s seat with this one. And of course Dillon understood — because that’s Dillon.”

With the green light from Buss, Willis went on and “scoured the world” for the perfect diamond to wear on her finger. The end result? A “1910s elongated asscher-cut forged in a riverbed.”

After “multiple revisions and stressed texts,” the Bandits actress landed on her dream ring. “This is the final result! Group effort, so much love and a lot of patience for a loony toons girl, I am over the moon. Eeeep!!! #BuuTheBride,” she wrapped up her Instagram post.

The rock is certainly a statement-maker. According to Kathryn Money of Brilliant Earth, the diamond “appears to feature a 3.5 to 5 carat diamond set on a contemporary, yellow gold tapered band.”

As for what it costs to get an engagement ring this sparkly? Money said, “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center stone, we estimate the cost of the ring between approximately $40,000 and $75,000.”

The couple announced their engagement via Instagram, sharing a series of sweet pictures from a backyard proposal. Willis captioned her Instagram, “with absolute most certainty.”

Buss also expressed his excitement, taking to his own page to show off his bride-to-be. “I can finally call you my fiancée. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend.”