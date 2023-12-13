Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Taraji P. Henson Sizzles in a Snakeskin Coat — Get the Look

By
Taraji P. Henson outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on December 12, 2023.
Taraji P. Henson outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on December 12, 2023.MEGA

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Taraji P. Henson is seriously slaying the snakeskin look.

The award-winning actress was spotted outside the Late Show With Stephen Colbert studio in NYC on Tuesday, December 12, where she promoted her new movie, The Color Purple. She wore a shimmering green dress, black heels and a show-stopping snakeskin coat that reached past her knees.

Snakeskin will never go out of style, and Henson just gave us another reason to add the print to our closet. Here’s what we’re adding to cart!

Taraji P. Henson outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on December 12, 2023.
Taraji P. Henson outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on December 12, 2023. MEGA
See it!

Get the Dokotoo Open-Front Printed Cardigan Coat (originally $40) for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This cardi-coat will be your favorite layer on cold winter days or your chosen outerwear for slightly warmer weather. It has a longline design like Henson’s, and we love the relaxed fit and soft, stretchy knit.

Pair this piece with a bodycon dress like the Empire actress for a night out, or keep things cozy and casual with jeans and a tee — or maybe leggings and a waffle-knit top. Whatever you do, just make sure to grab it while it’s on sale!

Serious Skincare

Deal of the Day

Score Serious Savings on This Makeup Remover and Lash Conditioner Duo View Deal

amazon-dokotoo-snakeskin-cardigan-coat
Dokotoo
You save: 23%

Dokotoo Open-Front Printed Cardigan Coat

$31$40
See it!

Want to see some other fabulous options we found on our search? See below!

Shop more snakeskin pieces we love:

UNIQUE 21 Women Luxe Stain Breasted Asymmetric Blazer Dress - Ladies Elegant Casual Work Office Events Blazer Dresses Navy
UNIQUE 21
$60
See it!
GRECERELLE Women's Blazer Suit Open Front Cardigan 3/4 Sleeve Fitted Jacket Casual Office Cropped Blazer Snakeskin White-6
GRECERELLE

Grecerelle Cropped Blazer

$26
See it!
FINOCEANS Womens Chiffon Kimono Cardigans Loose Beach Cover Up Snake Small
FINOCEANS

Finoceans Chiffon Cardigan

$15
See it!

Not your style? Explore more coats, jackets and vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

In this article

1251125700taraji_p._henson_290x206

Taraji P. Henson

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!