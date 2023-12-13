Taraji P. Henson Sizzles in a Snakeskin Coat — Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Taraji P. Henson is seriously slaying the snakeskin look.

The award-winning actress was spotted outside the Late Show With Stephen Colbert studio in NYC on Tuesday, December 12, where she promoted her new movie, The Color Purple. She wore a shimmering green dress, black heels and a show-stopping snakeskin coat that reached past her knees.

Snakeskin will never go out of style, and Henson just gave us another reason to add the print to our closet. Here’s what we’re adding to cart!

Get the Dokotoo Open-Front Printed Cardigan Coat (originally $40) for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This cardi-coat will be your favorite layer on cold winter days or your chosen outerwear for slightly warmer weather. It has a longline design like Henson’s, and we love the relaxed fit and soft, stretchy knit.

Pair this piece with a bodycon dress like the Empire actress for a night out, or keep things cozy and casual with jeans and a tee — or maybe leggings and a waffle-knit top. Whatever you do, just make sure to grab it while it’s on sale!

