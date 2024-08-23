Tate McRae mixed sparkles and feathers while holding hands with boyfriend Kid Laroi in New York City.

McRae, 21, rocked a fun outfit while walking through the Big Apple on Thursday, August 22, with Laroi, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard. For their outing, she rocked a bedazzled top featuring a square neckline, spaghetti straps, a sheer bodice and a black bralette. McRae paired the garb with a hot pink furry jacket complete with a black leather lining, unbuttoned cargo pants and black flats. She further accessorized with gold hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

For glam, the “Greedy” singer donned a full face of makeup including rosy cheeks, sparkly eyeshadow, pink lips and long lashes. Her bronde hair was parted down the middle and styled in bug curls.

McRae was holding hands with Laroi, 21, who wore a white T-shirt, baggy jeans, a felt nude jacket and black boots. Laroi topped his getup off with a diamond cross necklace and black shades.

Ahead of the couple’s stylish outing, McRae took the stage at Madison Square Garden as part of her Think Later World Tour. During her show, she surprised fans by pulling Laroi on stage to sing an acoustic version of his song “Without You.” At the time, she told fans it was their “first time singing together.”

Before exiting the stage, Laroi gave McRae a kiss as the crowd cheered them on. Laroi also told her, “I’m so proud of you, and you have so many people in here that love you. I’m one of them.”

McRae and Laroi sparked dating rumors in January and seemingly confirmed their relationship in April, when the “Stay” singer called McRae his girlfriend while performing in Dublin.

McRae later supported Laroi earlier this month while sharing a sweet message via Instagram on his 21st birthday. “I love you soooooo much <3,” she captioned the post. “So grateful for u.”