Thank you @Edward_Enninful, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for your passion, spirit and contagious laughter on set. @BritishVogue #NewVogue pic.twitter.com/cQiufPKkDS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 4, 2017

After spending much of early 2017 out of the spotlight, Taylor Swift is back in a big way on the cover of British Vogue’s January issue. The Reputation singer’s cover was released on Monday, December 4, and the 27-year-old Grammy winner looks decidedly different, wearing a bold dark lip and smokey eye.

The cover was photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, who also shot the photos for her latest album. The “Look What You Made Me Do singer” wore a red embellished Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello. Her tresses were styled by Paul Hanlon and her edgy glam makeup was created by Isamaya Ffrench. There’s also a 12-page spread styled by the mag’s new editor, Edward Enninful, that declares the singer is “Remade.”

Choosing Swift as the cover girl makes sense considering the mag is branding itself as #NewVogue for 2018. The singer went on an image overhaul herself in her “LWYMMD” video, where she kills old versions of herself from past albums and declares, “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now.”

“Thank you @edward_enninful and @mertalas for your passion, spirit, and contagious laughter on set,” Taylor wrote on her Instagram account. “Mert and Marcus took these photos for @britishvogue and my album photos for reputation, and it’s been such a bonding experience working together so closely and talking so much about what we wanted to make. It’s been a while since I’ve done a magazine cover. I’m really happy my first one back was with such wonderful people.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!