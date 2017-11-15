Wildest dreams come true! Taylor Swift fans received the surprise of a lifetime when the Grammy winner, 27, visited a local Target in Nashville to buy her new album, Reputation, on Tuesday, November 14.

The “Call It What You Want” crooner took to her Instagram Story to document the appearance, and shared clips of herself signing albums, FaceTiming fans and thanking Target employees.

“Taylor surprised all of us at the Target in White Bridge Park in Nashville. She was so genuinely sweet and took pictures and signed anything for anybody,” one fan, Bethany Warner, tells Us Weekly exclusively of the impromptu appearance. “I had no ideas she was going to be there, so it was a super neat surprise. She probably stayed there for 30 minutes total, just enough time to get in, talk to fans and escape without being mobbed.”

Added Swift fan Morgan Macintosh: “[Taylor] was there to buy her album and magazine. She was in the middle of a circle of people wanting to talk to her, take photos and sign stuff. She was super nice and so chill to everyone. She was FaceTiming with other fans, took pics with every and anyone that asked and had conversations with everyone. We wanted her to sign our new albums that we hadn’t purchased yet and Taylor said we could take it out of the wrapping if we wanted even though we hadn’t purchased it yet.”

The “So It Goes…” singer’s surprise appearance came one day after she hosted a secret, invite-only fan event in New York City on Monday, November 13. At the gathering, Swift met and spoke with all 200 fans in attendance and posed for individual photos with them. She also premiered the latest episode of her AT&T NOW series “The Making of a Song,” which shows the behind-the-scene moments of herself writing and recording the 15 tracks on her latest record. Swift revealed the latest installment, the making of “Delicate,” via her Instagram on Tuesday.

Swift also celebrated her sixth studio album’s release on Sunday, November 12, when she surprised fans at an AT&T pop-up shop in NYC on Sunday, November 12. “Taylor popped up and starting chatting with the people waiting,” Victoria Ursini, a fan in attendance, told Us at the time. “She came with her parents and Tordrick [Hall]. She stayed for so long in the freezing cold to talk and hug everyone waiting and personally thank them for their support. She is an actual angel.”

The “End Game” songstress’ loyal fans “had no idea that she would be coming,” Ursini added. The pop-up shop, located at 11 Fulton Street, is open until Thursday, November 16. Inside, fans can purchase Reputation merchandise, view Swift’s ornate outfits and see the gold throne from her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

Swift has since announced the North American leg of her Reputation tour, which will kick off in Arizona in May 2018.

