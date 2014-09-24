The hottest accessories for fall: fabulous felines!

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, Kesha was spotted strolling through LAX in a bubblegum pink top, embellished, cherry shorts, lime cat-eye sunnies, and one very furry piece of arm candy—her cat.

With pink cheeks and silky waves, the “Die Young” songstress looked happy and healthy carrying her striped companion. But she isn’t the first person—or even pop singer!—to step out toting a four-legged friend this week.

Taylor Swift bounded out of a New York City building on Tuesday, Sept. 23, with her white Scottish Fold kitten, Olivia Benson. (Indeed, she's named after the “22” singer’s favorite Law & Order: SVU character.) The Giver actress looked stylish in a cranberry hat, pink sweater, burgundy jeans, and stacked booties, but the star of the show was hands-down her whiskered companion.

It wasn't little Olivia's first trip to the Manhattan streets either: Exactly one week before, the "Shake It Off" crooner, clad in a school girl-inspired geteup, was photographed taking her little lady out in the Big Apple.

Though we see celebrities out and about with their furry friends all the time, we don’t often see stars taking their kittens to the streets without carriers or even a leash. Nevertheless, neither lady seemed to have a problem buzzing these little guys through busy locales, raising the question: Are bold cats about to become a crucial street style component? (Ed. note: We hope so!)

Not to be forgotten, Kim Kardashian actually kick-started this trend back in 2010. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brought her late adorable kitten, a little white ball of fluff named Mercy, with her wherever she went. Mercy was a gift from Kanye West, whom she had just started to date six months earlier.

