Model boyfriend! Taylor Swift’s latest love Joe Alwyn just scored a sweet new gig. He’s the new face of Prada Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 Ascension campaign, and he’s modeling a fanny pack.

The 26-year-old British actor serves up some serious face in the ads, with his blond locks side parted and slicked back, as he wears a blue pinstriped button down shirt and black jacket. And if you need proof that fanny packs are officially back (for women and men), look no further than the black Prada one Alwyn is sporting around his waist from the Italian designer. Maybe he and his Grammy-Award-winning girlfriend can get matching ones?

The campaign was inspired by graphic novels and shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre on the roof of Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan. “The dynamic poses of his body contrast with the strict lines and stark curves of the architecture and the grey Milanese sky — a striking contrast of the man-made and the natural,” the brand explained of the campaign’s moody aesthetic.

Swift isn’t the only one who thinks her man is ideal. “Establishing Alwyn as a new Prada protagonist, these images elevate Alwyn both physically, and metaphorically. He is a conqueror, an adventurer, an idol. A new, definitely heroic embodiment of the Prada masculine idea,” they continue.

It’s been a big day for Alwyn. Swift also released her new song “Call It What You Want” from her upcoming album Reputation on Friday, November 3, which is all about their romance together. Sounds like these two lovebirds will have a lot to celebrate this weekend!

