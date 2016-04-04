Why, hello, hot stuff! Taylor Swift wore a skintight, sequined jumpsuit on the red carpet at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, April 3.

The "New Romantics" singer, 26, flaunted her toned physique in a skintight Saint Laurent halter one-piece, which she teamed with platform peep-toe booties by Giuseppe Zanotti, a Melinda Maria ring and Vhernier ring and earrings. Upping the steam factor, she also rocked textured waves and a nude lip.

The Grammy-winning artist picked up four awards during the ceremony. And for the first time ever, Swift gushed about her boyfriend of one year, Calvin Harris (whose real name is Adam Wiles), in an acceptance speech.

"You know, for the first time, I had the most amazing person to come home to when the spotlight went out and the crowds were all gone," Swift said while accepting the award for Best Tour. "So I want to thank my boyfriend, Adam, for that."

Swift also shouted-out the many people who came out and performed with her during her tour, including Jason Derulo, Justin Timberlake, Selena Gomez, Serayah and Nick Jonas.

