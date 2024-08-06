Team USA freestyler wrestler Amit Elor was sure to take a trip to the salon before heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“POV: you CANNOT compete without getting your nails done,” the text overlay on a TikTok video Elor, 20, uploaded on Sunday, August 4. “And.. tomorrow you wrestle at your first Olympics.”

The 13-second clip — set to Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go!” — showed Elor in high spirits as she got her nails and toes done before competing in the Women’s Freestyle 68kg. Naturally her nails were red and blue, with an American flag painted on two fingers. After the manicure, the athlete showed off the completed look while drinking a coffee.

“Officially ready,” she captioned the clip, alongside three emojis: the crying laughing face, manicure and American flag.

The mani-pedi came two days before Elor won her first gold medal on Tuesday, August 6, beating Kyrgyzstani freestyle wrestler Meerim Zhumanazarova. Elor’s win makes her the youngest U.S. Olympic gold medalist in wrestling history, and the third-ever American woman to take the gold. (Helen Maroulis and Tamyra Mensah-Stock previously won the top honor in 2016 and 2020, respectively.)

Since arriving in Paris for the Olympics, Elor has been sharing various parts of her days with fans. On Monday, August 5, she showed off her “weigh ins” before heading to the match to compete. (Elor dropped to a lower weight class to compete in this year’s Olympics.)

For her outfit in each wrestling meet, Elor had a red, white and blue singlet adorned with the stars and stripes to signify America. Her last name was emblazoned on the back in white, along with USA.

Just like the rest of this year’s Olympians, a lot of Elor’s TikTok videos feature the food from Olympic Village.

“POV: you’re an athlete in a weight class sport wondering what the Olympic muffin tastes like,” she captioned one clip earlier this month, noting to fans that she plans to “demolish” one of them after competing.

Looks like Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen — otherwise known as the “muffin man” — has some competition in more than just sports.