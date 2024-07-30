Do you know the muffin man? Allow Us to introduce you.

Meet Henrik Christiansen: Olympian and TikTok sensation who has dubbed himself “the Olympic Muffin Man.” The swimmer from Norway has gone viral online for his obsession with the chocolate muffins served in the Olympic Village.

Christiansen has posted a number of videos on TikTok of himself with the oversized baked treats, disproving theories that there is nothing good to eat in the Olympic Village.

“I don’t think you guys realize how good this stuff is,” the athlete, 27, captioned a video of himself and a teammate in the dining hall.

“I feel like you’re just here for the chocolate muffin,” Christiansen’s teammate says. The camera then swaps to Christiansen with his mouth full and a confused face covered in chocolate, saying “What?”

Christiansen was also seen on TikTok strutting around Olympic Village decked out in Team Norway gear — and toting around two muffins in each hand. He interacted with viewers in the comments, referring to the muffins as “heroin” and saying he “cannot stop.”

In another video the swimmer is seen laying in bed, face smeared with chocolate, pulling a muffin out of the bottom drawer of his nightstand, where four other muffins are hidden. “Guys, I think I have a problem,” Christiansen wrote in the caption.

“My name is Henrik Christiansen, I’m a chocolate muffin addict, it’s been 15 minutes since my last muffin,” a fan joked in the comments.

“I’m currently eating one while typing this,” deadpanned Christiansen in response.

“This is the 4th olympic chocolate muffin tik tok i’ve seen,” commented a viewer on another of Christiansen’s clips, to which the athlete responded, “Strap in for more.”

Although some fans expressed concerns that Christiansen is going to have “withdrawals” when he has to go back home to Norway, many have dubbed Christiansen’s muffin obsession the “only Olympic Village love story that matters.” Despite receiving support on TikTok, users in the comments predicted the nutritionist for Norway would be “quaking,” making it a “true forbidden romance.”

Though some fans distracted by the muffins “don’t even know what sport [he] competes in,” Henrik Christiansen is an Olympic veteran. Paris marks his third Olympic Games, having competed in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2020. (No word on whether chocolate muffins were served at those events.)

Christiansen competed yesterday in the Men’s 800m Freestyle, placing sixth, and will compete again on Saturday in the Men’s 1500m Freestyle.