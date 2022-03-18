Get your skin checked. Teddi Mellencamp shared that she had a mole on her back removed that “looks like melanoma.” But she wouldn’t have made a trip to the dermatologist without a little push from former costar Kyle Richards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to Instagram on Thursday, March 17, to share a picture of herself with a bandage covering her biopsy.

“This is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks,” the reality star captioned her post. “I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time, but when @kylerichards18 saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal.”

The reality star went on to say that she’s trying to “stay present and positive” as she awaits the test results. “I find strength in being honest with you all and hope this helps others,” she said. “Please let this be a reminder to take action on your own skin.”

It didn’t take long before fellow Bravo stars jumped in the comments section to share their support. “Teddi, I am so thankful that you posted this!! Glad you had it looked at, mama,” Lala Kent wrote, while Dorit Kemsley said, “Teddi so glad you got it checked. Kyle’s a good friend.” Tamra Judge wrote, “Love you friend. You got this❤️from one melanoma survivor to another.”

The Vena CBD founder, who cohosts “Two Ts in a Pod” with Mellencamp, first opened up about her own diagnosis in 2017 and has since gone on to be an advocate for spotting signs of skin cancer.

Judge told Us in 2020 that she first made an appointment to visit her dermatologist after a masseuse pointed out a “tiny black dot” on her butt. “She [the dermatologist] did the biopsy. And about a week later, she calls me and she’s like, ‘It’s melanoma.’ … I’d never heard those words before.” Thankfully, her cancer was stage 1 and “very treatable.”

In October 2018 she had another biopsy done on her breasts, taking to social media to share an update wit her followers. About a month later, she announced that she was melanoma free.

