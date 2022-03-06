Dorit Kemsley is just like Us! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, is focused balancing her family life and business ventures all while filming a reality show.

Every morning — before she wrangles her two children son Jagger, 8, and daughter Phoenix, 6 — the TV personality looks inward.

“Meditation gives me the peace of mind I need to start the day,” the entrepreneur exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “Especially before a busy day filming or traveling.”

The fashion designer, who shares her two children with husband Paul “PK” Kemsley, then switches her mind to dealing with her little ones.

Dorit wakes up her kids and makes them breakfast to jumpstart their day as a family. “I cherish this quality time with the kids,” she says. “It grounds our day.”

The Connecticut native previously told Us why she chose to return to RHOBH after experiencing a home invasion in October 2021. The reality star exclusively revealed in January that her “commitment to the show” and the fact that her family was unharmed influenced her choice.

“I showed everything. What I was going through. I think you’ll see this season, you know, the various stages,” Dorit explained. “It’s gonna be interesting, even for me, you know, once the show airs to look back and to be reminded of that. And I think it will be therapeutic and cathartic in some way.”

She further noted that the ordeal — Dorit was confronted by three robbers last year while her kids were asleep in the house — brought her closer to her loved ones.

“I’ve had tremendous support, first and foremost, from my beloved husband, who was my rock. He’s incredible,” the model told Us. “I do believe that when you face these challenges, you know, it really does strengthen your marriage. He’s such a strong support system. So I’m very grateful for that.”

She added that her RHOBH costars had also been pillars of strength throughout the traumatic experience. “They were by my side at the very beginning and I couldn’t be more grateful for that,” the mother of two said. “The outpouring of love and support has truly been incredible.”

Want to know how else Dorit spends her time? Scroll down to see what a typical day in her life looks like: