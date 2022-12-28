The truth about Xeomin! If you’re like Us, you’ve come across the name when looking to combat negative signs of aging. Luckily, Teyana Taylor‘s dermatologist is sharing some expert advice.

In November, Merz Aesthetics — a global injectables and skincare company — announced Taylor, 32, as the newest Xeomin brand partner alongside her dermatologist, Dr. DiAnne Davis, who spilled all the beauty tea on the buzzy treatment loved by many stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow.

“For starters, Xeomin is an FDA-approved temporary treatment for moderate to severe frown lines … you know, the lines we make when we have a stern look on our faces,” Dr. Davis told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “How it works is that it inhibits those muscles from contracting to make those frown lines, so that they don’t get etched into your skin or become permanent.”

Of course, it doesn’t take much convincing for one to buy into the hype of the product — but it is tricky to know when to start.

Dr. Davis explained that she’s a “big proponent of ‘prejuvination,'” which is, in other words, a form of preventative care that encourages “early” treatment. “I have patients that are in their middle to late 20s, coming in and asking about what they can do. I always say, if we incorporate Xeomin into their overall cosmetics plan early on, then we’re able to maintain ideal results for a significant amount of time — versus starting later in the game,” she said.

She continued: “There’s nothing wrong with starting early and having a comprehensive assessment. It can be tastefully done. It doesn’t have to be overdone. You won’t look frozen as I know that is a big concern.”

As for Taylor’s part, Dr. Davis said the singer, 32, is crucial in providing representation for other Black women.

“As an African American woman, and Teyana also being an African American woman, we know our skin needs are not always met,” Dr. Davis told Us. “In the African American community, there are a lot of questions about aesthetic treatments. ‘Is it safe? Where does it go?’ Teyana also had concerns, so I was happy to talk with her and through our partnership, debunk some of the myths that scare Black women away from injectables.”

In terms of longevity, Xeomin “usually lasts for about three to four months,” Dr. Davis shared. “I always check in with my patients to see if they are ready for more because I definitely have some patients that can go a little longer.”

Dr. Davis asserted, however, that is important to keep regular appointments. “If someone was to wait six or seven months, they may need more.”

Overall skin health is a top priority for Dr. Davis, and there are a lot of beauty trends out there that she wishes her patients would stay away from.

“I could give you a whole list,” she joked. “But I will say, I’m not a fan of DIY skincare. We see this a lot of TikTok where people take lemon or grapefruit and create their own concoctions with it, and it can cause some really bad irritation. We should leave science to the chemists and companies that make the product.”

Dr. Davis also advises against over-exfoliation. “A lot of people are using face brushes and hand mittens that are too rough in texture, which makes them aggressively scrub their skin and that can cause trauma. Just use your hands and be consistent with your skincare regimen.”