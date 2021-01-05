OMG! 2 'Bachelor' Contestants Wore the Same Exact Dress on the Premiere

Who wore it best!? Two contestants showed up to the season 25 premiere of The Bachelor wearing the same exact gown — and it did not go unnoticed.

On Monday, January 4, Matt James made his dazzling debut as The Bachelor, proving to be as relatable as we all had hoped. But what we couldn’t help but obsess over was the fact that two different contestants wore the same exact red ball gown.

The form fitting number in question features a crisscross neckline and mermaid flare. It appears to be the Revolve Nookie Viva 2Way Gown, which retails for $269. Surprisingly, the piece itself has three different color ways — red, black and pink — and comes in two different necklines. So we’re surprised that two different women picked an identical pairing.

When The Bachelor’s official Instagram posted a group picture with the two women standing in the front row, many Instagram users called out this little mishap. “Two girls have the same dress i—” commented the first person. Others were then quick to reply to this observation.

“Can’t wait to see who wore it best 🤣,” one wrote. “And they put them both in the front row 😭,” commented another.

Someone else chimed in, “the producers did them dirty lol.”

Meanwhile, another fan speculated that this was the only instance of this happening. “The 2 white dresses on the front row also are the same,” they wrote. “Big and small so look different.” However, if you take a closer look you can see that one dress has an open back cutout and the other does not.

With that being said, it’s no secret that there’s definitely a sort of uniform during every premiere episode rose ceremony. As Vulture notes, from season 13 and on, over half of the contestants have come to the mansion dressed in either black, red or blue. Only once has someone ever dared to wear orange, which was Nicole Mah on season 13. Then there was season 21’s Alexis Waters, who arrived dressed as a shark, but that’s a whole other thing!

Matt showed up to the reality show totally unknown, only making a name for himself as The Bachelorette‘s Tyler Cameron’s best friend. This refreshing take proved worthwhile as the Bachelor showcased his vulnerability, opening up about his struggle with relationships after his parents’ divorce.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)